Within its last year performance, LILM fell by -86.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.60 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Barclays on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LILM. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5.

Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

One of the most important indicators of Lilium N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LILM is recording 1.93M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.37%, with a loss of -3.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LILM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lilium N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LILM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LILM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in LILM has decreased by -7.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,426,855 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.33 million, following the sale of -1,401,722 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,130,163 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,130,163.

LILM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.30% at present.