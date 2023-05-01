A share of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) closed at $0.82 per share on Friday, down from $0.93 day before. While HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. has underperformed by -11.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 155808.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HUBC is registering an average volume of 6.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.18%, with a loss of -27.19% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Phoenix Provident Fund Ltd.’s position in HUBC has decreased by -64.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,460,597 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.5 million, following the sale of -6,334,490 additional shares during the last quarter. MM Asset Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HUBC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -66.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -899,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 449,491.

HUBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.68% at present.