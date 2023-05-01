TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -40.85% from the previous close with its current price standing at $64.00. Its current price is -75.04% under its 52-week high of $256.44 and 1728.61% more than its 52-week low of $3.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -73.48% below the high and +1,459.64% above the low.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TOP’s SMA-200 is $8.75.

Additionally, it is important to take into account TOP stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 388.32 for the last tewlve months.

How does TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 85.59% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.17% of its stock and 1.16% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc holding total of 38761.0 shares that make 0.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.01 million.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 19596.0 shares of TOP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.52 million.

An overview of TOP Financial Group Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) traded 2,946,139 shares per day, with a moving average of $14.76 and price change of +62.40. With the moving average of $8.83 and a price change of +64.26, about 1,265,932 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TOP’s 100-day average volume is 670,421 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.72 and a price change of +63.44.