The share price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) fell to $1.47 per share on Friday from $1.60. While Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -8.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGMO fell by -66.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.42 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.67% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) to Underperform. A report published by Wedbush on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SGMO. BofA Securities also Downgraded SGMO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. Wedbush Initiated an Neutral rating on June 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SGMO, as published in its report on May 04, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SGMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SGMO is recording an average volume of 2.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.57%, with a loss of -11.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.27, showing growth from the present price of $1.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SGMO has increased by 10.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,843,728 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.36 million, following the purchase of 1,311,341 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SGMO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -471,362 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,650,754.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,530,805 position in SGMO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.48%, now holding 9.79 million shares worth $17.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Credit Suisse Asset Management increased its SGMO holdings by 0.16% and now holds 3.8 million SGMO shares valued at $6.68 million with the added 6029.0 shares during the period. SGMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.50% at present.