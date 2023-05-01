ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) marked $0.96 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.05. While ZeroFox Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -8.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZFOX fell by -90.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.73 to $0.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.28% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On April 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on December 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ZFOX. Stifel also rated ZFOX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 10, 2022.

Analysis of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 250.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -452.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 889.11K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZFOX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.77%, with a loss of -27.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZFOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZeroFox Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZFOX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZFOX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 806,852 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 806,852.

During the first quarter, Corbin Capital Partners LP subtracted a -292,918 position in ZFOX. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased an additional 4502.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.02%, now holding 0.44 million shares worth $0.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZFOX holdings by 0.15% and now holds 0.41 million ZFOX shares valued at $0.6 million with the added 625.0 shares during the period. ZFOX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.40% at present.