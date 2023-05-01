Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) marked $0.80 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.70. While Secoo Holding Limited has overperformed by 13.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SECO fell by -76.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.03 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.97% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2019, Jefferies started tracking Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Secoo Holding Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.67M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SECO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.01%, with a loss of -1.76% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Secoo Holding Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

