Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) closed Friday at $6.43 per share, down from $6.54 a day earlier. While Getty Images Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GETY fell by -35.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.88 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.82% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2023, Imperial Capital started tracking Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) recommending In-line. A report published by Wedbush on December 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GETY. Citigroup November 15, 2022d the rating to Buy on November 15, 2022, and set its price target from $33 to $8. The Benchmark Company October 11, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GETY, as published in its report on October 11, 2022. Goldman’s report from September 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for GETY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GETY is recording an average volume of 922.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.76%, with a gain of 27.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GETY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Getty Images Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GETY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GETY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another decreased to its shares in GETY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.09%.

GETY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.50% at present.