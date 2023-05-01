Within its last year performance, ETAO fell by -88.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.00 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.78% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 111.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 354.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETAO is registering an average volume of 854.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 32.56%, with a gain of 47.76% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze ETAO International Co. Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETAO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETAO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Owl Creek Asset Management LP’s position in ETAO has increased by 133.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 525,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.83 million, following the purchase of 300,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ETAO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -126,745 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 300,000.

During the first quarter, ATW SPAC Management LLC subtracted a -126,745 position in ETAO. MM Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.35 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -58.33%, now holding 0.25 million shares worth $0.4 million. ETAO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.10% at present.