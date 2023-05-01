In Friday’s session, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) marked $7.67 per share, up from $7.56 in the previous session. While Novavax Inc. has overperformed by 1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVAX fell by -83.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.77 to $5.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.90% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) to Market Perform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NVAX. B. Riley Securities also reiterated NVAX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 09, 2023. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 30, 2022, but set its price target from $207 to $110. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for NVAX, as published in its report on December 02, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from September 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for NVAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Novavax Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 169.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NVAX has an average volume of 6.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.13%, with a loss of -11.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.80, showing growth from the present price of $7.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novavax Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NVAX has increased by 18.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,731,178 shares of the stock, with a value of $60.51 million, following the purchase of 1,344,800 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NVAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 66.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,421,090 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,076,518.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 320,192 position in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 1.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 220.43%, now holding 2.82 million shares worth $19.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, BofA Securities, Inc. increased its NVAX holdings by 1,616.44% and now holds 2.37 million NVAX shares valued at $16.43 million with the added 2.23 million shares during the period. NVAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.00% at present.