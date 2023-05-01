A share of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) closed at $1.02 per share on Friday, down from $1.04 day before. While Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDTX rose by 31.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.10 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.28% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On December 03, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) recommending Buy. A report published by WBB Securities on September 22, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for CDTX. Aegis Capital also rated CDTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 04, 2021. Wedbush September 04, 2019d the rating to Outperform on September 04, 2019, and set its price target from $2 to $4. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CDTX, as published in its report on July 26, 2018. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CDTX is registering an average volume of 3.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.32%, with a loss of -9.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.80, showing growth from the present price of $1.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CDTX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.21%.

CDTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.00% at present.