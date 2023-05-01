Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) marked $1.16 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.12. While Cano Health Inc. has overperformed by 3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CANO fell by -78.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.75 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.06% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, UBS Downgraded Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for CANO. BofA Securities also rated CANO shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. Cowen November 10, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CANO, as published in its report on November 10, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from October 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CANO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cano Health Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 7.03M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CANO stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.18, showing growth from the present price of $1.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CANO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cano Health Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CANO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CANO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CANO has increased by 10.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,779,667 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.36 million, following the purchase of 1,495,386 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CANO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 793,581 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,845,480.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I subtracted a -1,546,831 position in CANO. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 5.84 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 305.17%, now holding 7.75 million shares worth $7.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Owl Creek Asset Management LP decreased its CANO holdings by -28.50% and now holds 6.72 million CANO shares valued at $6.12 million with the lessened -2.68 million shares during the period. CANO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.60% at present.