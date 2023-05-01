As of Friday, SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SAI) stock closed at $4.69, up from $3.92 the previous day. While SAI.TECH Global Corporation has overperformed by 19.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAI fell by -49.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.36 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.83% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SAI is recording 2.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 26.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.44%, with a gain of 61.72% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze SAI.TECH Global Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 118,905 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.15 million, following the purchase of 118,905 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 38,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48039.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,741.

During the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC subtracted a -670 position in SAI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 27.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.59%, now holding 4561.0 shares worth $5656.0. At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its SAI holdings by -14.41% and now holds 3634.0 SAI shares valued at $4506.0 with the lessened 612.0 shares during the period. SAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.