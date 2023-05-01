The share price of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) rose to $0.64 per share on Friday from $0.64. While Asensus Surgical Inc. has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASXC rose by 47.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.18 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.92% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On September 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASXC.

Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Asensus Surgical Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ASXC is recording an average volume of 1.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.70%, with a loss of -7.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asensus Surgical Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASXC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASXC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASXC has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,351,386 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.47 million, following the purchase of 5,068 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ASXC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -25,209 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,648,799.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -445,991 position in ASXC. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 5068.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.23%, now holding 2.19 million shares worth $1.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its ASXC holdings by -3.31% and now holds 0.97 million ASXC shares valued at $0.64 million with the lessened 33122.0 shares during the period. ASXC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.20% at present.