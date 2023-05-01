NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) marked $8.83 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $8.68. While NaaS Technology Inc. has overperformed by 1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAAS rose by 24.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.45 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.16% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -88.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 389.71K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NAAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.62%, with a loss of -6.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NaaS Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in NAAS has decreased by -18.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 66,567 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.71 million, following the sale of -15,300 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its NAAS holdings by -35.38% and now holds 11592.0 NAAS shares valued at $0.12 million with the lessened 6347.0 shares during the period. NAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.