As of Thursday, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s (NYSE:WWW) stock closed at $15.85, down from $15.99 the previous day. While Wolverine World Wide Inc. has underperformed by -0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWW fell by -22.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.08 to $9.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2023, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WWW. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Stifel July 20, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WWW, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)

Investors in Wolverine World Wide Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WWW is recording 1.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a loss of -5.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $15.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WWW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wolverine World Wide Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WWW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WWW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WWW has increased by 1.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,867,290 shares of the stock, with a value of $202.34 million, following the purchase of 219,749 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WWW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 138,568 additional shares for a total stake of worth $154.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,055,660.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC subtracted a -681,375 position in WWW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.37%, now holding 2.98 million shares worth $50.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC decreased its WWW holdings by -29.08% and now holds 2.85 million WWW shares valued at $48.51 million with the lessened -1.17 million shares during the period. WWW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.53% at present.