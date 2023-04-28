AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)’s stock is trading at $3.07 at the moment marking a rise of 81.66% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -74.00% less than their 52-week high of $11.81, and 134.33% over their 52-week low of $1.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -45.81% below the high and +106.38% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AGBA’s SMA-200 is $6.1889.

Further, it is important to consider AGBA stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 3.24.AGBA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 84.50, resulting in an 15.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 90.42% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.26% of its stock and 23.55% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC holding total of 1.32 million shares that make 2.21% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.94 million.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 3847.0 shares of AGBA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 14426.0.

An overview of AGBA Group Holding Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) traded 655,218 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7889 and price change of +1.0300. With the moving average of $1.9737 and a price change of +0.6300, about 305,599 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AGBA’s 100-day average volume is 211,965 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.1623 and a price change of +0.2200.