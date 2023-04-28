Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) closed Thursday at $20.34 per share, down from $20.63 a day earlier. While Travere Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TVTX fell by -23.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.14 to $17.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.93% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Wedbush on February 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TVTX. Stifel also rated TVTX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $28. Bryan Garnier initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for TVTX, as published in its report on September 21, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for TVTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -219.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TVTX is recording an average volume of 1.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a loss of -2.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.08, showing growth from the present price of $20.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TVTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Travere Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TVTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TVTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in TVTX has increased by 9.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,412,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $144.21 million, following the purchase of 576,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another increased to its shares in TVTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,178,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,081,085.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP added a 582,000 position in TVTX. Adage Capital Management LP purchased an additional 1.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 69.96%, now holding 4.42 million shares worth $99.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TVTX holdings by 9.81% and now holds 4.34 million TVTX shares valued at $97.56 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. TVTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.75% at present.