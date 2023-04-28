In the current trading session, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) stock is trading at the price of $5.45, a gain of 8.81% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -91.21% less than its 52-week high of $62.00 and 31.67% better than its 52-week low of $4.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.89% below the high and +13.78% above the low.

It is also essential to consider GCT stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.42 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 4.19. GCT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.04, resulting in an 1.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT): Earnings History

If we examine GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.29, slashing the consensus of $0.09. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.2, resulting in a 222.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.29 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.09. That was a difference of $0.2 and a surprise of 222.20%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 52.32% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.25% of its stock and 52.95% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC holding total of 73789.0 shares that make 0.23% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.4 million.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 17953.0 shares of GCT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 98184.0.

An overview of GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) traded 83,809 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.64 and price change of -0.42. With the moving average of $5.38 and a price change of +0.19, about 150,792 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GCT’s 100-day average volume is 147,870 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.64 and a price change of -2.12.