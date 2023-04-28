A share of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) closed at $33.76 per share on Thursday, up from $32.64 day before. While Ameris Bancorp has overperformed by 3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABCB fell by -15.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.24 to $31.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.68% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) recommending Equal-Weight. DA Davidson March 30, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ABCB, as published in its report on March 30, 2021. Stephens’s report from October 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $32 for ABCB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

It’s important to note that ABCB shareholders are currently getting $0.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ameris Bancorp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ABCB is registering an average volume of 480.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -2.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.58, showing growth from the present price of $33.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABCB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ameris Bancorp Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is based in the USA. When comparing Ameris Bancorp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 0.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABCB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABCB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ABCB has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,542,448 shares of the stock, with a value of $349.06 million, following the purchase of 183,158 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ABCB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 68,014 additional shares for a total stake of worth $266.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,295,466.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -214,316 position in ABCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.92%, now holding 3.85 million shares worth $140.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ABCB holdings by 1.23% and now holds 3.0 million ABCB shares valued at $109.66 million with the added 36506.0 shares during the period. ABCB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.70% at present.