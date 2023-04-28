As of Thursday, Saia Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock closed at $259.92, up from $248.06 the previous day. While Saia Inc. has overperformed by 4.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAIA rose by 27.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $306.40 to $168.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.12% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On February 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) to Underweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SAIA. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded SAIA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $185 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 09, 2023. BofA Securities December 01, 2022d the rating to Underperform on December 01, 2022, and set its price target from $216 to $215. Wolfe Research November 17, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SAIA, as published in its report on November 17, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from August 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $243 for SAIA shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Saia Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SAIA is recording 423.57K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.07%, with a loss of -6.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $297.67, showing growth from the present price of $259.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Saia Inc. Shares?

The Trucking market is dominated by Saia Inc. (SAIA) based in the USA. When comparing Saia Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 117.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in SAIA has increased by 0.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,495,337 shares of the stock, with a value of $951.01 million, following the purchase of 5,961 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SAIA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 92,975 additional shares for a total stake of worth $749.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,755,221.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 546 position in SAIA. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 84420.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.27%, now holding 2.5 million shares worth $680.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SAIA holdings by 0.60% and now holds 0.89 million SAIA shares valued at $241.68 million with the added 5269.0 shares during the period. SAIA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 117.60% at present.