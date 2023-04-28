The share price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) rose to $17.13 per share on Thursday from $16.82. While Neogen Corporation has overperformed by 1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEOG fell by -36.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.81 to $10.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.05% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, William Blair Upgraded Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) to Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for NEOG. ROTH Capital Initiated an Neutral rating on December 05, 2017, and assigned a price target of $82. CL King initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for NEOG, as published in its report on July 14, 2017. Hilliard Lyons also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Neogen Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NEOG is recording an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.65%, with a gain of 3.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neogen Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Diagnostics & Research sector, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is based in the USA. When comparing Neogen Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 552.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEOG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEOG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NEOG has increased by 105.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,120,022 shares of the stock, with a value of $409.66 million, following the purchase of 11,372,560 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in NEOG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -50,532 additional shares for a total stake of worth $342.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,490,523.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 17,545,867 position in NEOG. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 3.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.99%, now holding 16.99 million shares worth $314.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NEOG holdings by 35.54% and now holds 7.54 million NEOG shares valued at $139.65 million with the added 1.98 million shares during the period. NEOG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.