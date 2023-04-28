Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) marked $20.07 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $19.41. While Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTH rose by 41.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.35 to $8.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.22% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) to Underweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on November 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for LTH. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LTH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2021. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for LTH, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. Mizuho’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for LTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 858.49K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LTH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a gain of 17.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.30, showing growth from the present price of $20.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Life Time Group Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,203,581 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.05 million, following the purchase of 127 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another decreased to its shares in LTH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -136,133 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,835,203.

During the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC subtracted a -330,355 position in LTH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 20283.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.46%, now holding 4.42 million shares worth $70.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its LTH holdings by 0.18% and now holds 3.54 million LTH shares valued at $56.43 million with the added 6342.0 shares during the period. LTH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.70% at present.