As of Thursday, Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock closed at $3.10, up from $2.93 the previous day. While Kandi Technologies Group Inc. has overperformed by 5.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNDI rose by 20.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.30 to $2.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.11% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KNDI is recording 163.52K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a gain of 9.54% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kandi Technologies Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KNDI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KNDI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP’s position in KNDI has increased by 5.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,084,743 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.99 million, following the purchase of 57,894 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in KNDI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 118.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 295,896 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 546,507.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 27,827 position in KNDI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 124.29%, now holding 0.4 million shares worth $1.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Caxton Associates LP decreased its KNDI holdings by -6.60% and now holds 0.25 million KNDI shares valued at $0.68 million with the lessened 17422.0 shares during the period. KNDI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.20% at present.