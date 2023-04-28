In Thursday’s session, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) marked $61.87 per share, up from $61.04 in the previous session. While Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has overperformed by 1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITCI rose by 19.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.50 to $42.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.60% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ITCI. Mizuho also rated ITCI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on June 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $75. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ITCI, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. Goldman’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $64 for ITCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 242.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ITCI has an average volume of 851.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.74%, with a gain of 1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.42, showing growth from the present price of $61.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ITCI has increased by 17.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,017,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $650.74 million, following the purchase of 1,761,372 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ITCI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 196,230 additional shares for a total stake of worth $437.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,078,175.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 288,237 position in ITCI. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.86%, now holding 5.41 million shares worth $292.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its ITCI holdings by -9.60% and now holds 4.74 million ITCI shares valued at $256.68 million with the lessened -0.5 million shares during the period. ITCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.