As of Thursday, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NYSE:NBR) stock closed at $99.45, down from $104.56 the previous day. While Nabors Industries Ltd. has underperformed by -4.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBR fell by -36.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $193.88 to $92.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.86% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) to Equal-Weight. A report published by The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for NBR. Citigroup also Upgraded NBR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $210 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. Citigroup March 14, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NBR, as published in its report on March 14, 2022. Citigroup’s report from March 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $115 for NBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nabors Industries Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NBR is recording 241.49K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a loss of -13.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $189.78, showing growth from the present price of $99.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nabors Industries Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NBR has increased by 2.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,442,101 shares of the stock, with a value of $175.81 million, following the purchase of 36,557 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 76,705 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 806,051.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 3,542 position in NBR. Van Eck Associates Corp. sold an additional 7346.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.08%, now holding 0.35 million shares worth $42.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NBR holdings by -5.10% and now holds 0.28 million NBR shares valued at $33.82 million with the lessened 14924.0 shares during the period. NBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.70% at present.