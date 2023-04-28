Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) closed Thursday at $2.78 per share, up from $2.70 a day earlier. While Enel Chile S.A. has overperformed by 2.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENIC rose by 104.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.85 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.63% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on March 27, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for ENIC.

Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

The current dividend for ENIC investors is set at $0.04 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 119.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Enel Chile S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ENIC is recording an average volume of 422.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a gain of 1.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.15, showing growth from the present price of $2.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enel Chile S.A. Shares?

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is based in the Chile and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Regulated Electric market. When comparing Enel Chile S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2900.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Niche Asset Management Ltd.’s position in ENIC has increased by 401.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,363,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.58 million, following the purchase of 6,696,840 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ENIC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -46.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,990,180 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,315,480.

During the first quarter, AQR Capital Management LLC subtracted a -798,722 position in ENIC. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC sold an additional 1152.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.07%, now holding 1.59 million shares worth $4.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ENIC holdings by -6.72% and now holds 1.58 million ENIC shares valued at $4.28 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. ENIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.