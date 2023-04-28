The share price of PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) fell to $30.10 per share on Thursday from $30.12. While PROG Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRG rose by 10.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.60 to $12.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.98% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2023, Jefferies started tracking PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on June 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PRG.

Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PROG Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PRG is recording an average volume of 552.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a gain of 20.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.60, showing growth from the present price of $30.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PROG Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Rental & Leasing Services sector, PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is based in the USA. When comparing PROG Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PRG has decreased by -6.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,017,020 shares of the stock, with a value of $190.72 million, following the sale of -553,999 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 210,566 additional shares for a total stake of worth $134.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,665,089.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 576,086 position in PRG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 61646.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.21%, now holding 1.98 million shares worth $47.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its PRG holdings by 3.40% and now holds 1.63 million PRG shares valued at $38.72 million with the added 53578.0 shares during the period. PRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 103.91% at present.