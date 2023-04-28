As of Thursday, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:ESTE) stock closed at $13.04, up from $12.84 the previous day. While Earthstone Energy Inc. has overperformed by 1.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTE fell by -3.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.25 to $10.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.98% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2023, Stephens started tracking Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) recommending Overweight. A report published by Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ESTE. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded ESTE shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 06, 2022. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on April 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ESTE, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from August 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ESTE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 243.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ESTE is recording 1.45M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -5.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.33, showing growth from the present price of $13.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Earthstone Energy Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) based in the USA. When comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 94.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESTE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESTE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in ESTE has increased by 22.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,674,136 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.82 million, following the purchase of 1,026,258 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ESTE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 382,914 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,100,241.

During the first quarter, Ranger Investment Management LP added a 87,645 position in ESTE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.55%, now holding 2.7 million shares worth $35.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its ESTE holdings by 24.05% and now holds 2.69 million ESTE shares valued at $34.96 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. ESTE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.