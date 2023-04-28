A share of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) closed at $36.16 per share on Thursday, down from $41.36 day before. While H&E Equipment Services Inc. has underperformed by -12.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEES rose by 3.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.47 to $26.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.83% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HEES. UBS also Upgraded HEES shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 08, 2022. BofA/Merrill April 13, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for HEES, as published in its report on April 13, 2020. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)

It’s important to note that HEES shareholders are currently getting $1.10 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HEES is registering an average volume of 265.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a loss of -14.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.33, showing growth from the present price of $36.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HEES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze H&E Equipment Services Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Rental & Leasing Services market, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is based in the USA. When comparing H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 147.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HEES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HEES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HEES has increased by 9.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,728,120 shares of the stock, with a value of $164.89 million, following the purchase of 314,298 additional shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in HEES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 21,909 additional shares for a total stake of worth $113.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,560,719.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 42,180 position in HEES. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.22%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $67.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its HEES holdings by 6.81% and now holds 1.42 million HEES shares valued at $62.86 million with the added 90626.0 shares during the period. HEES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.40% at present.