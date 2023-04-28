In Thursday’s session, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) marked $13.78 per share, up from $13.70 in the previous session. While Freshworks Inc. has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRSH fell by -20.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.89 to $10.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.16% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, FBN Securities started tracking Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FRSH. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded FRSH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FRSH, as published in its report on November 22, 2022. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Freshworks Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FRSH has an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -7.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.64, showing growth from the present price of $13.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshworks Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRSH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRSH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRSH has increased by 12.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,000,514 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.05 million, following the purchase of 1,517,219 additional shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in FRSH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,275,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,871,086.

FRSH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.10% at present.