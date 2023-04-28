As of Thursday, Shutterstock Inc.’s (NYSE:SSTK) stock closed at $67.12, up from $65.89 the previous day. While Shutterstock Inc. has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSTK fell by -10.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.23 to $44.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 28, 2022, JMP Securities Downgraded Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Redburn on August 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SSTK. Morgan Stanley also rated SSTK shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $105. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SSTK, as published in its report on February 12, 2021. Stifel’s report from October 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $70 for SSTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

Investors in Shutterstock Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.08 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Shutterstock Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SSTK is recording 493.57K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.72%, with a loss of -1.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.00, showing growth from the present price of $67.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shutterstock Inc. Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) based in the USA. When comparing Shutterstock Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -56.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SSTK has increased by 6.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,661,376 shares of the stock, with a value of $265.82 million, following the purchase of 235,215 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SSTK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 80,223 additional shares for a total stake of worth $213.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,945,263.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 48,319 position in SSTK. Copeland Capital Management LLC sold an additional 5937.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.60%, now holding 0.98 million shares worth $70.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SSTK holdings by 5.09% and now holds 0.84 million SSTK shares valued at $61.33 million with the added 40930.0 shares during the period. SSTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.