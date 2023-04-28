CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) closed Thursday at $126.97 per share, up from $122.44 a day earlier. While CyberArk Software Ltd. has overperformed by 3.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYBR fell by -20.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $165.18 to $100.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.50% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Truist started tracking CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CYBR. SMBC Nikko also rated CYBR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 04, 2023. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on December 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $175. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CYBR, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from September 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $187 for CYBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CYBR is recording an average volume of 416.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a loss of -3.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $177.92, showing growth from the present price of $126.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CyberArk Software Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in CYBR has decreased by -10.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,332,662 shares of the stock, with a value of $345.19 million, following the sale of -277,924 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CYBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 26,266 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,265,823.

During the first quarter, RGM Capital LLC added a 51,204 position in CYBR. Voya Investment Management Co. LL purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 41.46%, now holding 1.14 million shares worth $169.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Templeton Institutional decreased its CYBR holdings by -13.84% and now holds 1.07 million CYBR shares valued at $157.94 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. CYBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.