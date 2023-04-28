The share price of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) fell to $60.96 per share on Thursday from $64.64. While Ambarella Inc. has underperformed by -5.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBA fell by -24.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.86 to $49.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.85% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Imperial Capital Upgraded Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) to Outperform. A report published by ROTH MKM on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMBA. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 16, 2022, but set its price target from $85 to $100. Susquehanna initiated its ‘Positive’ rating for AMBA, as published in its report on December 12, 2022. Cowen’s report from December 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $90 for AMBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ambarella Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMBA is recording an average volume of 452.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.28%, with a loss of -9.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $97.55, showing growth from the present price of $60.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambarella Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMBA has increased by 2.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,499,506 shares of the stock, with a value of $270.93 million, following the purchase of 82,419 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMBA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -38,599 additional shares for a total stake of worth $166.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,154,308.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AMBA holdings by -5.05% and now holds 1.27 million AMBA shares valued at $98.56 million with the lessened 67712.0 shares during the period. AMBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.20% at present.