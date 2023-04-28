In Thursday’s session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) marked $23.39 per share, up from $23.00 in the previous session. While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has overperformed by 1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANF fell by -32.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.56 to $14.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.29% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Argus Downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to Hold. Citigroup also Downgraded ANF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 03, 2022, but set its price target from $45 to $40. UBS January 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANF, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. Jefferies’s report from November 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $61 for ANF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ANF has an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a loss of -3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.40, showing growth from the present price of $23.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ANF has increased by 1.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,580,773 shares of the stock, with a value of $210.37 million, following the purchase of 121,671 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ANF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -81,615 additional shares for a total stake of worth $148.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,341,653.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -493,418 position in ANF. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP purchased an additional 0.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 32.24%, now holding 2.35 million shares worth $65.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ANF holdings by 2.62% and now holds 2.08 million ANF shares valued at $57.64 million with the added 53086.0 shares during the period. ANF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.66% at present.