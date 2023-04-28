In Thursday’s session, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) marked $8.83 per share, down from $8.89 in the previous session. While LSB Industries Inc. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LXU fell by -58.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.74 to $8.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.30% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 14, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LXU. Jefferies also rated LXU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on November 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LXU, as published in its report on October 25, 2022. Stifel’s report from September 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $23 for LXU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LSB Industries Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LXU has an average volume of 843.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -5.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.74, showing growth from the present price of $8.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LXU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LSB Industries Inc. Shares?

Chemicals giant LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing LSB Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 71.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LXU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LXU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LXU has increased by 135.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,188,997 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.27 million, following the purchase of 2,409,227 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LXU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 65.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,409,422 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,545,456.

During the first quarter, Tontine Associates LLC added a 651,591 position in LXU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.26%, now holding 2.1 million shares worth $21.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC increased its LXU holdings by 13.82% and now holds 1.92 million LXU shares valued at $19.82 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. LXU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.90% at present.