A share of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) closed at $305.52 per share on Wednesday, down from $339.37 day before. While Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has underperformed by -9.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ODFL rose by 9.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $381.81 to $231.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.08% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Morgan Stanley Reiterated Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Wolfe Research on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for ODFL. Wells Fargo also reiterated ODFL shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $395 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2023. UBS Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 02, 2023, but set its price target from $284 to $388. Susquehanna resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for ODFL, as published in its report on February 02, 2023. Stephens’s report from February 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $425 for ODFL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

It’s important to note that ODFL shareholders are currently getting $1.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ODFL is registering an average volume of 766.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -11.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $347.94, showing growth from the present price of $305.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ODFL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Trucking market, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is based in the USA. When comparing Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ODFL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ODFL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ODFL has increased by 0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,397,893 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.54 billion, following the purchase of 2,529 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ODFL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 220,879 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.87 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,415,441.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -719,436 position in ODFL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 91994.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.55%, now holding 6.04 million shares worth $2.06 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ODFL holdings by -2.58% and now holds 3.73 million ODFL shares valued at $1.27 billion with the lessened 98788.0 shares during the period. ODFL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.40% at present.