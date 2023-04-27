As of Wednesday, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WMG) stock closed at $30.70, down from $30.98 the previous day. While Warner Music Group Corp. has underperformed by -0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMG fell by -1.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.76 to $21.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.21% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) to Buy. A report published by Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WMG. Guggenheim also Downgraded WMG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2023. Atlantic Equities December 19, 2022d the rating to Overweight on December 19, 2022, and set its price target from $34 to $41. BofA Securities November 23, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WMG, as published in its report on November 23, 2022. Goldman’s report from October 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for WMG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Investors in Warner Music Group Corp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.64 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Warner Music Group Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 261.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WMG is recording 1.22M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.87%, with a loss of -0.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.88, showing growth from the present price of $30.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Warner Music Group Corp. Shares?

The Entertainment market is dominated by Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) based in the USA. When comparing Warner Music Group Corp. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WMG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WMG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in WMG has increased by 0.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,062,961 shares of the stock, with a value of $502.65 million, following the purchase of 106,495 additional shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in WMG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -491,312 additional shares for a total stake of worth $356.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,674,369.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 135,675 position in WMG. Caledonia sold an additional -0.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.55%, now holding 6.26 million shares worth $208.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its WMG holdings by 0.06% and now holds 4.81 million WMG shares valued at $160.66 million with the added 2671.0 shares during the period. WMG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.40% at present.