Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) closed Wednesday at $10.90 per share, down from $11.02 a day earlier. While Ecovyst Inc. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ECVT fell by -1.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.75 to $8.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.14% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2022, BWS Financial started tracking Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on November 29, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ECVT. BMO Capital Markets also rated ECVT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 16, 2021.

Analysis of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ecovyst Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ECVT is recording an average volume of 892.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.78%, with a loss of -4.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.58, showing growth from the present price of $10.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ECVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ecovyst Inc. Shares?

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Ecovyst Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 183.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ECVT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ECVT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ECVT has increased by 14.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,352,561 shares of the stock, with a value of $92.3 million, following the purchase of 1,087,045 additional shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp. made another increased to its shares in ECVT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 790,236 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,161,810.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 512,161 position in ECVT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme purchased an additional 1.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.41%, now holding 5.26 million shares worth $58.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC increased its ECVT holdings by 5.82% and now holds 5.13 million ECVT shares valued at $56.74 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. ECVT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.