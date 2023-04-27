A share of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) closed at $135.88 per share on Wednesday, down from $136.90 day before. While Penske Automotive Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAG rose by 35.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $155.36 to $94.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.89% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) to Underweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 26, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for PAG. The Benchmark Company also reiterated PAG shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $84 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 23, 2020. Seaport Global Securities Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2020, and assigned a price target of $60. Northcoast July 17, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAG, as published in its report on July 17, 2020. The Benchmark Company’s report from June 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $53 for PAG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

It’s important to note that PAG shareholders are currently getting $2.44 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PAG is registering an average volume of 360.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a loss of -5.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.60, showing growth from the present price of $135.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Penske Automotive Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Auto & Truck Dealerships market, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is based in the USA. When comparing Penske Automotive Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in PAG has decreased by -9.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,125,684 shares of the stock, with a value of $443.25 million, following the sale of -313,677 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PAG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -345,647 additional shares for a total stake of worth $303.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,142,089.

During the first quarter, LSV Asset Management subtracted a -54,900 position in PAG. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.91%, now holding 1.11 million shares worth $157.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PAG holdings by -9.67% and now holds 0.96 million PAG shares valued at $136.82 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. PAG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.70% at present.