Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) closed Wednesday at $11.62 per share, down from $11.68 a day earlier. While Dynex Capital Inc. has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DX fell by -22.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.06 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.55% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) to Outperform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on June 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for DX. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded DX shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 18, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann July 29, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DX, as published in its report on July 29, 2020. Keefe Bruyette’s report from November 26, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $17.50 for DX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

The current dividend for DX investors is set at $1.56 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Dynex Capital Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DX is recording an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a loss of -2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.31, showing growth from the present price of $11.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dynex Capital Inc. Shares?

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Mortgage market. When comparing Dynex Capital Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 157.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DX has increased by 37.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,039,497 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.96 million, following the purchase of 1,094,372 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 89,592 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,235,676.

During the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP added a 762,497 position in DX. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.85%, now holding 1.36 million shares worth $16.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its DX holdings by -2.14% and now holds 1.09 million DX shares valued at $13.25 million with the lessened 23964.0 shares during the period. DX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.90% at present.