A share of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) closed at $36.84 per share on Wednesday, up from $36.81 day before. While Adient plc has overperformed by 0.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADNT rose by 6.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.50 to $27.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.35% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for ADNT. BofA Securities also Upgraded ADNT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 09, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts November 07, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ADNT, as published in its report on November 07, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for ADNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Adient plc (ADNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Adient plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADNT is registering an average volume of 816.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a loss of -6.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.57, showing growth from the present price of $36.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adient plc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in ADNT has increased by 13.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,266,917 shares of the stock, with a value of $502.45 million, following the purchase of 1,412,353 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ADNT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 518,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $416.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,160,959.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -916,898 position in ADNT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.38%, now holding 4.63 million shares worth $189.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ADNT holdings by 8.01% and now holds 4.2 million ADNT shares valued at $171.91 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. ADNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.