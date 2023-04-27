A share of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) closed at $6.16 per share on Wednesday, down from $6.28 day before. While Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INN fell by -36.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.11 to $6.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.70% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On January 12, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) to Neutral. A report published by CapitalOne on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for INN. BofA Securities September 27, 2021d the rating to Underperform on September 27, 2021, and set its price target from $12 to $11. BofA/Merrill June 01, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for INN, as published in its report on June 01, 2020. CapitalOne’s report from January 13, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13.50 for INN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. CapitalOne also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)

It’s important to note that INN shareholders are currently getting $0.16 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INN is registering an average volume of 919.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.49%, with a loss of -8.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Summit Hotel Properties Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in INN has increased by 1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,628,144 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.4 million, following the purchase of 268,640 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in INN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -419,713 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,980,347.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 231,450 position in INN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased an additional 38086.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.57%, now holding 6.73 million shares worth $47.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B decreased its INN holdings by -4.13% and now holds 4.76 million INN shares valued at $33.3 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. INN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.60% at present.