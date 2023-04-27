In Wednesday’s session, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) marked $75.49 per share, down from $75.59 in the previous session. While Southern Copper Corporation has underperformed by -0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCCO rose by 17.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.05 to $42.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.11% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SCCO. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded SCCO shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 23, 2022. Morgan Stanley September 16, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SCCO, as published in its report on September 16, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from September 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $47 for SCCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

With SCCO’s current dividend of $4.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Southern Copper Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SCCO has an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.57%, with a loss of -7.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.75, showing decline from the present price of $75.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Southern Copper Corporation Shares?

Copper giant Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Southern Copper Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIL Investment Advisors’s position in SCCO has increased by 84.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,412,762 shares of the stock, with a value of $412.72 million, following the purchase of 2,474,444 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SCCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -231,476 additional shares for a total stake of worth $387.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,080,418.

During the first quarter, Fisher Asset Management LLC subtracted a -124,679 position in SCCO. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -1.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.61%, now holding 3.22 million shares worth $245.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SCCO holdings by 7.09% and now holds 2.71 million SCCO shares valued at $206.33 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. SCCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.30% at present.