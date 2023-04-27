The share price of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) fell to $154.77 per share on Wednesday from $155.93. While Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JKHY fell by -21.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $212.62 to $139.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.17% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, UBS Upgraded Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) to Buy. A report published by William Blair on January 11, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for JKHY. DA Davidson also Downgraded JKHY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $210 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on June 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $190. Oppenheimer March 01, 2022d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for JKHY, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JKHY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.08 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JKHY is recording an average volume of 703.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.83%, with a gain of 0.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $174.40, showing growth from the present price of $154.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JKHY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is based in the USA. When comparing Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JKHY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JKHY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JKHY has increased by 2.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,676,501 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.31 billion, following the purchase of 176,322 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in JKHY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 438,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $847.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,624,396.

During the first quarter, APG Asset Management NV subtracted a -243,828 position in JKHY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 74222.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.34%, now holding 3.1 million shares worth $467.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment decreased its JKHY holdings by -1.73% and now holds 2.91 million JKHY shares valued at $439.14 million with the lessened 51361.0 shares during the period. JKHY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.10% at present.