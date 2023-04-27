As of Wednesday, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s (NYSE:RRX) stock closed at $126.13, down from $127.38 the previous day. While Regal Rexnord Corporation has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RRX fell by -8.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $162.89 to $108.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.83% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) to Peer Perform.

Analysis of Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)

Investors in Regal Rexnord Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Regal Rexnord Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RRX is recording 449.52K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.84%, with a loss of -4.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $184.67, showing growth from the present price of $126.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Regal Rexnord Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RRX has increased by 1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,637,652 shares of the stock, with a value of $934.12 million, following the purchase of 102,881 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in RRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,903 additional shares for a total stake of worth $842.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,983,709.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,871,542 position in RRX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.73%, now holding 5.35 million shares worth $753.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its RRX holdings by 3.41% and now holds 4.0 million RRX shares valued at $563.54 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. RRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.26% at present.