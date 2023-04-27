As of Wednesday, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:QTWO) stock closed at $23.85, up from $23.01 the previous day. While Q2 Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QTWO fell by -56.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.29 to $18.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.34% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) to Hold. A report published by Robert W. Baird on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for QTWO. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded QTWO shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2022. Piper Sandler November 08, 2022d the rating to Underweight on November 08, 2022, and set its price target from $45 to $22. Stephens May 17, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for QTWO, as published in its report on May 17, 2022. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Q2 Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QTWO is recording 677.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a loss of -1.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.08, showing growth from the present price of $23.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QTWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Q2 Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QTWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QTWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in QTWO has increased by 3.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,367,435 shares of the stock, with a value of $132.15 million, following the purchase of 158,013 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in QTWO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 181,177 additional shares for a total stake of worth $94.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,852,128.

During the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC subtracted a -1,310,823 position in QTWO. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional 34001.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.19%, now holding 2.82 million shares worth $69.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its QTWO holdings by 9.95% and now holds 2.8 million QTWO shares valued at $68.82 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. QTWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.82% at present.