In Wednesday’s session, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) marked $16.97 per share, up from $16.76 in the previous session. While Mattel Inc. has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAT fell by -26.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.99 to $15.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.82% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Goldman started tracking Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MAT. Goldman also Upgraded MAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2022. Stifel February 24, 2022d the rating to Buy on February 24, 2022, and set its price target from $27 to $33. Monness Crespi & Hardt resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MAT, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. MKM Partners’s report from January 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for MAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Mattel Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MAT has an average volume of 3.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.07%, with a loss of -1.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.90, showing growth from the present price of $16.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mattel Inc. Shares?

Leisure giant Mattel Inc. (MAT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Mattel Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -92.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in MAT has decreased by -0.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,345,839 shares of the stock, with a value of $816.41 million, following the sale of -343,720 additional shares during the last quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,908,773 additional shares for a total stake of worth $813.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,196,480.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,347,126 position in MAT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.49%, now holding 28.73 million shares worth $528.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its MAT holdings by 24.48% and now holds 16.97 million MAT shares valued at $312.34 million with the added 3.34 million shares during the period. MAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.