MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) closed Wednesday at $85.20 per share, down from $86.48 a day earlier. While MasTec Inc. has underperformed by -1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTZ rose by 13.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.50 to $62.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.21% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) to Hold. A report published by Cowen on December 27, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MTZ. Cowen also reiterated MTZ shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2022. B. Riley Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 28, 2022, but set its price target from $122 to $120. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MTZ, as published in its report on September 17, 2021. Cowen’s report from August 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $115 for MTZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MasTec Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MTZ is recording an average volume of 590.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a loss of -3.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $115.00, showing growth from the present price of $85.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MasTec Inc. Shares?

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Engineering & Construction market. When comparing MasTec Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 193.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTZ has increased by 10.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,912,735 shares of the stock, with a value of $558.4 million, following the purchase of 581,918 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MTZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 106,911 additional shares for a total stake of worth $460.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,876,521.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 64,214 position in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional 9786.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.32%, now holding 3.05 million shares worth $288.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its MTZ holdings by -4.97% and now holds 2.36 million MTZ shares valued at $223.29 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. MTZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.20% at present.