As of Wednesday, Lazard Ltd’s (NYSE:LAZ) stock closed at $32.40, down from $33.81 the previous day. While Lazard Ltd has underperformed by -4.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAZ fell by -7.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.44 to $30.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.90% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LAZ. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded LAZ shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. Morgan Stanley March 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LAZ, as published in its report on March 08, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from February 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $49 for LAZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Investors in Lazard Ltd will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lazard Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LAZ is recording 717.62K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.04%, with a loss of -7.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.29, showing growth from the present price of $32.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lazard Ltd Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by Lazard Ltd (LAZ) based in the Bermuda. When comparing Lazard Ltd shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -76.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAZ has increased by 1.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,150,392 shares of the stock, with a value of $336.08 million, following the purchase of 149,664 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in LAZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,074,017 additional shares for a total stake of worth $270.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,183,798.

During the first quarter, Ariel Investments LLC subtracted a -182,272 position in LAZ. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.95%, now holding 4.46 million shares worth $147.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its LAZ holdings by 10.07% and now holds 2.77 million LAZ shares valued at $91.82 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. LAZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.10% at present.