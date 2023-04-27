The share price of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rose to $104.70 per share on Wednesday from $104.04. While Ross Stores Inc. has overperformed by 0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROST fell by -0.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $122.44 to $69.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.99% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, UBS Downgraded Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to Sell. A report published by Loop Capital on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ROST. Gordon Haskett also Upgraded ROST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2022. Wells Fargo October 25, 2022d the rating to Overweight on October 25, 2022, and set its price target from $90 to $110. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ROST, as published in its report on August 02, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from May 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for ROST shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ROST’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.34 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ross Stores Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ROST is recording an average volume of 2.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.12%, with a gain of 0.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $121.80, showing growth from the present price of $104.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ROST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ross Stores Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Retail sector, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is based in the USA. When comparing Ross Stores Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ROST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ROST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ROST has increased by 0.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 46,857,965 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.97 billion, following the purchase of 48,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ROST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 182,251 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.82 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,607,845.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 487,755 position in ROST. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.49 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.23%, now holding 14.63 million shares worth $1.55 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ROST holdings by -1.19% and now holds 11.74 million ROST shares valued at $1.25 billion with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. ROST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.